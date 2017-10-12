Addl Commissioner among four dead in road accident in UP distt

Agencies, Faizabad

Four people, including Faizabad Additional Commissioner (Judicial) Om Prakash Upadhyay, died in a road accident on Wednesday. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Subhash Singh Baghel said here that Upadhyay was travelling to Lucknow from Faizabad along with an office representative and a home guard in a private car.

Around 1530 hrs, the car rammed into a moving truck from behind while overtaking another vehicle near Mavai crossing, midway between Faizabad and Lucknow. Others who died in the accident were Mohammad Aslam, Munni Lal Prajapati and the car driver, who could not be identified. The truck driver fled from scene.