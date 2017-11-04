Action to be taken against those who put hoardings, posters in cities without permissions: Minister

Agencies, Chandigarh

Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Kavita Jain on Friday said action would be taken against those who deface the beauty of cities by putting up hoardings and posters without taking permissions.

A month-long special campaign would be launched in all urban local bodies to remove hoardings and posters put up in unauthorised manner, she said while presiding over review meeting with officers of the department here.

She directed the officers to remove names of rich persons who were in BPL list. The department would soon issue a toll free number for giving information in this regard and identity of such persons giving details of rich persons, who are in BPL list, would not be revealed to anyone.

The Minister directed to complete the process of installation of CCTV cameras in all cities at the earliest and send written communication to Municipalities and Municipal Councils for making amendment in Act of Municipal Committee to free hold the property on lease or on rent.

She also issued directions to regularise the commercial complexes constructed in unauthorized manner after charging fee and to allow commercial buildings sealed in cities to function after taking affidavit and security fee from them.

Apart from this, she also directed to complete the work of giving permissions to construct stores on roofs of shops on rent, regularising banquet halls, GIS mapping of property for charging property tax, street vending survey and installation of LED lights in cities.