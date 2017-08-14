Achieving New India by 2022 a national resolve : Prez Kovind

Agencies, New Delhi

Terming the realisation of a ‘New India’, where every Indian would be equipped to fulfil his or her potential, as a national resolve, President Ram Nath Kovind today expressed confidence that a strong partnership between citizens and the government would help meet the cherished goal.

In his address to the nation on the eve of the 71st Independence Day, his first after assuming office as President, Mr Kovind called to renew the sense of caring and sharing to help form a gentler and happier society while emphasising the need to work with unity and purpose to ensure that the benefits of government policies reach all sections of society.

Expressing confidence that a strong partnership between citizens and the government would help meet the goals of New India, the President lauded the.immense patience and understanding shown by the people in the days following demonetisation of high-value currency notes. ‘Your immense patience and understanding in the days following demonetisation – and your whole-hearted support in the battle against corruption and black money – reflected a responsible and enlightened society.

Demonetisation has boosted our efforts to build an honest society. We must sustain this spirit and this momentum,’ he said. Expressing happiness that the transition to the Goods and Service Tax system had been smooth, the President said that it should be a matter of pride for the entire country that the taxes citizens pay are used for nation building – to help the poor and the marginalised, to build rural and urban infrastructure, and to strengthen the border defences of the motherland.

Mr Kovind said,’In the year 2022, our country will complete 75 years of Independence. It is our national resolve to attain certain desired milestones for a New India by then. When we speak of a New India, what do we mean? There are some obvious parameters – like a house for every family, power on demand, better roads and telecom, a modern railway network, rapid and sustained growth. ‘And yet there is more. New India must include that integral humanist component that is in our DNA, and which has defined our country and our civilisation.’

The President described ‘New India’ as a society not just rushing towards the future, but also a compassionate community, where the traditionally disadvantaged were part of the national developmental process; where populations in frontier areas and states were embraced as brothers and sisters; where the deprived child, the aged and the ailing senior citizen, and the poor and the under-privileged were always thought of ; where special care was taken to ensure that divyanga (disabled) get equal opportunities in all walks of life and where there was no discrimination on gender or religious background .

‘It is only with all this that we will build the New India we can cherish – where every Indian is equipped to fulfil his or her potential and do so in a manner that leaves each one of us content and happy. And helps each of us contribute to society and our country.’

The President said that the nation owed its independence from British rule to the countless freedom fighters including Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Jawaharlal Nehru, , Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Babsaheb Ambedkar, Rani Lakshmibai, Matangni Hazra, Sardar Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqullah Khan and Birsa Munda.

Calling on the people to draw inspiration from such brave freedom fighters, the President stressed the need to invoke the same spirit today in the task of nation building.