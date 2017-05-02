Acharya Shankar Sanskritik Ekta Nyas to be established to expand Vedanta Shiksha

Bhopal : Promoter of Advaita Vedanta Philosophy, Reviver of Sanatan Dharam and Ambassador of Cultural Unity Adi Shankracharya’s Prakatotsav was celebrated in the entire state today. A series of cultural programmes focussing life and philosophy of Adi Shankaracharya was held in all the districts.

Holy reminisces of Adi Shakaracharya were recalled in the presence of Jagtguru Shankaracharya Swami Jayendra Saraswati of Kanchi Kamkoti Peeth in Mansarovar Auditorium of Assembly at Bhopal. Expressing views on contributions of Adi Shankaracharya, Jagatguru Shankaracharya Swami Jayendra Saraswati said that welfare is possible keeping calm attitude according to Adi Shankarcharya.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that curriculum based on biography of Adi Shankaracharya and his contribution towards the upliftment of Sanatan Dharam will be included in school education. Making announcement towards establishment of Acharya Shankar Sanskratik Ekta Nyas, Chouhan said that activities to expand Adi Shankaracharya’s philosophy and Vedanta Shiksha will be conducted through this nyas.

Sant community will provide guidance whereas the government will play a role of its aide. He further mentioned that beside development, the government has responsibility to educate new generation about cultural, religious and spiritual values under the guidance of sants. Moreover, Chouhan stated that Adi Shankaracharya’s holy cave in Omkareshwar will be restored where he penanced under the guidance of his guru.

Chouhan said that Adi Shankaracharya has taught us that all living beings have same consciousness. He mentioned that Vedanta philosophy is capable to eradicate all kind of enmity and conflicts of the world. Chouhan informed that a metal collection campaign for construction of grand statue of Adi Shankarcharya in Omkareshwar will be conducted from June 1 to 30.

He said that current structure of cultural unity of Bharat was not possible without Adi Shankaracharya. Chouhan said that Vedas were composed in Bharat earlier when world community was in process of being civilised and developed. He said that Vedanta philosophy has concept of entire universe welfare. Bharat is an amazing country which has remarkable philosophical traditions.

Adi Shankaracharya has eliminated all the obstacles obstructing cultural unity of the country. He has united Bharat in one unit establishing four peeths. He has strengthen the foundation of cultural unity. No one can divide Bharat now. Adi Shankaracharya has made Bharat stronger culturally and spiritually.

Recollecting the contributions of Adi Shankaracharya, decision has been take to celebrate Prakatotsav in the entire state, he added. Swami Subodhanand of Chinmaya Mission mentioned that Adi Shankaracharya Prakatotsav will be celebrated in the form of public festival. Swami Govind Dev Giri said that today is a historical day for Madhya Pradesh.

He further mentioned that Madhya Pradesh has enlightened Adi Shankaracharya. Lord Krishna had also received teachings at Sandipni Ashram of this land. The same land has inspired CM Chouhan for Narmada Seva Yatra. He said that Chouhan will be remembered till several generations for shouldering responsibilities successfully as head of the state.

Swami Subhodanand further stated that Madhya Pradesh is going through cultural upstart. Besides visiting four dhams in Bharat, spiritual person will also pay a visit surely to Madhya Pradesh in future. He informed that Adi Shankaracharya has eliminated all doubts and confusions through Vedanta philosophy. He clarified that everyone has right to engross Vedanta knowledge.

He said that statements written by Adi Shankaracharya consisting philosophy of life are amazing verses of the world. Every efforts should be made to introduce youth with this philosophical heritage. Swami Parmanand Giri of Haridwar said that there is a need to lead life according to the philosophy of Adi Shankaracharya.

He mentioned that if life exists there is Brahma and if Brahma exists there is life. Vedanta teachings of Adi Shankaracharya’s should be expanded in the society. We will obtain solutions for all kinds struggles from this, he added.

Writer on Spiritual subjects, Scholar Vitthal C. Nadkarni said that the Chief Minister has re-established the cultural identity conducting Narmada Seva Yatra and celebrating Prakatotsav of Adi Shankaracharya. National General Secretary of B.J.P. Ram Madhav mentioned that Adi Shankaracharya has declared that all human beings are equal.

Person belonging to any caste or creed can gain mastery and obtain Vedanta knowledge. He further said that Adi Shankaracharya was a unequalled philosopher and a social reformer. Praising CM Chouhan for establishment of Adi Shankaracharya Sanskratik Ekta Nyas, he said that this is a real tribute towards the Adi Shankaracharya. National Organising Secretary B.J.P. Ramlal said that celebrating Adi Shankaracharya’s Prakatotsav is a praiseworthy work in itself.

Appreciating CM Chouhan, he mentioned that he is making effort for cultural upliftment of Madhya Pradesh in the same manner he is making effort for its development. He further stated that there is a need to make Bharat strong culturally because only Bharat has to establish Vedanta philosophy in the world in future.

A documentary focussing philosophy of Adi Shankaracharya was exhibited on the occasion. CM Chouhan dedicated website www.statueofculturalunity.in prepared by CRISP. Also book focussing life of Adi Shankaracharya was released. The function was started with song of Dhrupad Singer Abhijeet Sukhdane and his team based on compositions of Adi Shankaracharya.

Minister of State for Culture Surendra Patwa, National Vice President B.J.P. Vinay Sahastrabuddhe and eminent citizens in large number were present on the occasion. Principal Secretary Culture Manoj Shrivastva gave a vote of thanks.