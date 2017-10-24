Abundant possibilities of investment in MP: CM

Agencies, Washington,

DC Observing that India in general and Madhya Pradesh in particular have made remarkable progress, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday noted that abundant possibilities of investment existed in the state.

Mr Chouhan made the statement during a dialogue session organised by the Indian Embassy – on the first day of his tour to the United States – during which he discussed various aspects of the state’s development with the Indian community here, an official release said.

“The Indo-US friendship is witnessing a golden period under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. The hard work, dedication and patriotism of the Indian community settled in America has a major role to play in creating this favourable atmosphere,” he was quoted as saying in the release.

Elaborating on measures taking for poverty alleviation, the Chief Minister said that the regime is working on a strategy for providing house to every poor person in Madhya Pradesh by 2022.

Delineating efforts made in the social sector particularly in the sphere of women empowerment, he said that the dispensation has taken steps for ensuring that every girl child in Madhya Pradesh becomes a ‘lakhpati’.

Speaking about efforts made in the direction of environmental conservation, Mr Chouhan said that fruit-bearing saplings were planted on both banks of the Narmada River as a part of the Narmada Seva Yatra.

“Madhya Pradesh has launched a campaign towards river conservation on a wide scale for the first time through remarkable contribution by people. Madhya Pradesh is also playing major role in the development of the country,” he said.

“Madhya Pradesh has been included among the leading states of the country as far as industrialisation is concerned. Irrigation facilities are being made for farmers of the state,” said Mr Chouhan. He spoke at length with the Indian community on the project of connecting rivers.

Sharing India’s experiences under Mr Modi’s leadership, Mr Chouhan said that the Premier has made India a self-respecting country. Later, he toured the Museum of American history and War memorial.