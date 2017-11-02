Absconding accused nabbed with charas

Bairagarh police have arrested a suspect from Borban village and recovered 400 gram charas from him. Police received information that a suspect was standing near Christ Memorial School and had some drugs with him.

Police nabbed the suspect who hails from Jhansi district in Uttar Pradesh. During interrogation the suspect revealed his identity as Afroz, son of Salim Khan, 30, resident of Nandanagar under Seepri police station of Jhansi district.

Police recovered charas from him valued at about Rs 80,000. Police said drugs worth about Rs 5 lakh are to be recovered from him. Initial probe revealed several cases of attempt to murder, theft etc are registered against the accused.

Cases of theft are registered against him in Jhansi and he was absconding in them.