1:20 am - Wednesday February 8, 2017

Aboubakar nets later winner as Cameroon lift Nations Cup

February 7, 2017 10:53 am

Agencies, Libreville

Vincent Aboubakar scored a brilliant late goal to hand unfancied Cameroon a 2-1 victory over Egypt as they claimed their fifth African Nations Cup title in the final in Gabon today. Cameroon, who had eight of their players withdraw before the tournament, came from a goal down after midfielder Mohamed Elneny had put Egypt ahead midway through the first half.

Nicolas Nkoulou equalised on the hour and, as Egypt tired, Cameroon appeared to find a new gear, creating several chances before Aboubakar lashed the ball home in the 88th minute. It was Cameroon’s first title since 2002 and denied Egypt a triumphant return to the tournament they last won in 2010.

Posted in: Sports

