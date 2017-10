Bhopal:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took out a bike rally as precursor to Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Shankhnad Rally’. AAP MLA from Dehi Pravin Kumar participated in the rally. On November 5, Kejriwal will address Shankhnad Rally.

The Kejriwal’s Shankhnad Rally will mark the launch of party’s election campaign in the state. Public meetings and rallies will be organized. On Tuesday a bike rally was taken out to make people aware about the Shankhnad Rally on November 5.