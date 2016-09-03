Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
AAP suspends Sandeep Kumar from primary membership

September 3, 2016 12:51 pm

Agencies, New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) today suspended its MLA and former minister Sandeep Kumar from primary membership in connection with the objectionable CD row.

Mr Kumar, who represents Sultanpur Majra constituency and was social welfare minister in the Delhi government, was sacked by state Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 31 after surfacing of an objectionable CD purportedly showing him in a compromising position with a woman, sources in the party said.

“Received ‘objectionable’ CD of minister Sandeep Kr. AAP stands for propriety in public life. That can’t be compromised. Removing him from Cabinet wid immediate effect,’’ Mr Kejriwal had tweeted.

