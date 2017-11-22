AAP holds state-wide demo over party leaders’ arrest

AAP convener and other functionaries were arrested while protesting after woman’s death

Staff Reporter, Bhopal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organized state-wide demo on Tuesday in protest against the arrest of party state convener Alok Agrawal and other party activists. Besides Bhopal, demonstrations were organized in Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Satna, Seoni, Vidisha, Ujjain, Khargone, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Shajapur and other districts.

On Monday AAP activists were staging demonstration at the Gandhi Nagar police station in protest against the suicide by Indramal Bai who was allegedly harassed by cops.

AAP leader Alok Agrawal, party organization secretary Pankaj Rehan and Munna Singh were arrested along with 50-60 others for rioting and obstructing police from doing their duty.

The victim, Indarmal Bai, died of burns while being treated at Hamidia Hospital. Her family alleges that she set herself on fire after two constables threatened to book her in a false case unless she paid up Rs 20,000. Police, however, have denied the charges.

AAP demands withdrawal of cases against Agrawal and others

The party held demos all over the state and said the arrests were immoral. The party demanded withdrawal of cases against Alok Agrawal and others. In Bhopal, Avdesh Purohit led the demonstration. He said the arrest of Alok Agrawal and others was made to hide the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Purohit said the administration, instead of ensuring justice for Indramal Bai, is taking action against those who raised the issue. He said the accused are free and those who opposed the injustice are behind the bars.

AAP’s state secretary Dushyant Dangi said Alok Agrawal’s bail is being deliberately delayed. He sid it is clear that the government is unnerved of the growing power of AAP. He said AAP leaders are being framed in false cases and sent to jail.

Earlier on Monday Indramal Bai’s death had sparked anger in the Pardhi community and they took to the streets. AAP joined the gherao of the police station and blocked the road for two-and-a-half hours, crippling traffic in the area. When police detained some protestors, the crowd turned violent and started brickbatting the cops.

Police countered with tear gas and a lathicharge. The high-voltage drama started when community members and some activists went to the police HQ around 11am to give a memorandum to ADG Aruna Mohan Rao.

They said Indarmal and some other local women had given a written complaint to the collector on November 14 against police atrocities but to no avail. Then, the protesters gheraoed Gandhi Nagar, demanding the suspension of constables Gajraj Singh and Jadhav, a CBI probe into Indarmal’s death and government support to her kids and disabled husband.

CSP Lokesh Sinha told them that the two constables had already been attached to the lines but the protesters wouldn’t budge. Repeated efforts by SDM Bairagarh Pradeep Sharma and CSP Sinha failed to pacify the agitators.