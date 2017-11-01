AAP criticises Capt Amarinder for turning blind eye to depleted law, order situation in Punjab

Chandigarh,

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday criticised Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh for allegedly turning a blind eye to the depleted law and order situation in Punjab and politicising the police administration.

The party condemned the day light killing of Hindu Sangarsh Sena leader Vipin Sharma and asked the Chief Minister to give up home department as he has failed to perform his duty as chief of police department.

The AAP leaders will also meet the Governor in coming days against the recent killings happened in state. In a joint statement, Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira, AAP state co-president Aman Arora and Deputy Leader of Opposition Sarabjit Kaur Manuke said that the state police have failed to stop these recent killings of political people done in a similar way.

The criminals are roaming without fear in state and flee from the crime spots without any hesitation. The police of state and agencies have failed miserably to perform their duty. They said appointment of 30 SITs in these cases is just eye wash as none of it has solved any of the case till date.

The AAP leaders said nothing has changed with the formation of Congress government in state and people are still living in the atmosphere of fear. The people of state are forced to send their children to other country for security purposes. They accused previous home minister Sukhbir Badal and present chief minister and home minister Capt Singh for the sorry state of affairs in Punjab.

They said a party delegation will meet the Governor and will request him to sack Capt Singh from the home ministry to replace it with someone who is serious and capable of correcting the law and order situation.

They said it will also be requested to him to appoint the police officers on merit to stop the politicisation of police in state. Reacting sharply on the statement of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal about depleted law and order situation in state, the AAP leaders said Mr Badal is just shedding crocodile tears as these happenings started during his tenure and the process of politicisation of police was initiated by the Akalis only.

Akalis leaders patronised drug traders and criminals to use them for their personal benefits. Criticizing the attacks on Akali leaders and their relatives, the AAP leaders said they are reaping what they have sown but it should be as per the law of land rather than Congress leaders taking law in their own hands.

AAP does not believe in victimisation of leaders of any party for political purposes. They asked Congress-Akali leaders to abstain from taking such steps for political motives.