AAP activists lathi-charged during gherao of police station

Staff Reporter, Bhopal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state convener Alok Agrawal and state organization secretary Pankaj Singh and other AAP workers were lathi-charged and arrested while they were holding gherao of Gandhi Nagar police station on Monday.

They were demanding registration of an FIR against cops of the Gandhi Nagar police station who had allegedly been harassing a woman of Pardhi community and her kin forcing the woman to attempt suicide on November 17.

The woman died during treatment on Monday. According to the details of the case, Indramal Bai had attempted suicide by pouring kerosene over her and setting her ablaze.

She took this step as she and her kin were allegedly being harassed by Gandhi Nagar police station cops who were also demanding money from her but she was unable to pay. The cops had also arrested two brothers of Indramal Bai and booked them under Arms Act and sent them to jail.

On Monday Indramal Bai died during treatment. After the woman’s death, the AAP activists ghearoed Gandhi Nagar police station and staged demonstration demanding registration of FIR against the guilty cops who harassed the woman.

AAP state convener Alok Agrawal, state organization secretary Pankaj Singh and Munna Lal were among those arrested. Alok Agrawal said the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sameer Yadav not only refused to register the FIR but also thrashed him and Pankaj Singh and other AAP activists.

Agrawal said, “A woman was forced to commit suicide following harassment by cops but the police arrested us instead of taking action against the guilty.” Agrawal said the law and order has totally collapsed under Shivraj’s rule and it is our fundamental right to register an FIR.

He said he was ready to go to jail for hundreds of times for the protection of the honour and fundamental rights of the women.