7:35 pm - Sunday August 6, 2017

Aamir, Shabana wish SRK, Anushka, Imitiaz all best for ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’

August 4, 2017 12:37 pm

Agencies, New Delhi

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and veteran actor Shabana Azmi have wished Shahrukh Khan, Anushka and director Imitiaz Ali all the best for their film ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’, which hits cinema screens today.

‘Shahrukh, Anushka, Imitiaz, all the very best for your release tomorrow! I’m sure it will rock!! Looking forward !!! Love,’Aamir said in a tweet.

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi also wished Shahrukh and his team for the success of their film.

‘@iamsrk @AnushkaSharma i have a feeling in my bones Your film is going to be a hit! All the best to you Imtiaz and the team,’she said in a tweet.

