Aadhaar, mobile number linking simplified

Agencies, New Delhi

In an effort to ease the process for linking of Aadhaar with mobile number, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has introduced three new methods. As per the new rules, the subscribers can link their registered mobile number with Aadhaar by OTP (One Time Password) based, App based and the IVRS facilities.

In a comprehensive instruction issued here on Wednesday, the DoT said the move is also aimed at expediting compliance of telecom service providers with the Supreme Court’s order regarding linking of Aadhaar card with mobile number and re-verification process of mobile users.

According to the new guidelines, the telecom operators should provide an online mechanism for people to request such service and based on availability, schedule the visit and complete the process, it said. Speaking on the development Union Communications Minister Manoj Sinh

a, said the new methods will help subscribers to get their mobile number linked to Aadhaar without visiting the stores of the telcos. “For the ease of senior citizens and the people with disability and chronic illness, DoT has also recommended for the re-verification at subscribers’ doorstep,” Mr Sinha said.

Mr Sinha said it was the government’s endeavour to improve convenience and reduce time and energy spent by consumers to access government information and services that is their right.

Reacting over the new rules for linking Aadhaar with mobile numbers, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) said, “The latest clarifications from the DoT are aligned with what the industry, and the subscribers need at this time.

While, it will take a little time to implement the directions, we are working closely with the government to improve and enhance the convenience of our consumers for undertaking Aadhaar based e-KYC linking of their mobile number.”