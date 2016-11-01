A day after Diwali, MP police ‘fireworks’ shock and awe SIMI

Agencies, Bhopal

In an emphatic victory for law-enforcement authorities, eight extremists who owed allegiance to the proscribed Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and broke out of the International Standardization Organization 9001-2015 certified Central Jail here during the change-of-guard period, were neutralised within hours today in the course of a special operation in the vicinity of nearby Intkhedi and Acharpura villages following a tip-off.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told media at his residence that the National Investigation Agency would inquire into the sequence of events that commenced with the jailbreak as the militants could have had links outside the state. “I spoke over phone with Home Affairs Minister Rajnath Singh in this regard and he concurred,” Mr Chouhan added. A committee headed by former director general of police Nandan Dube is conducting a separate probe.

Additional Director General of Police (Prisons) Sushovan Banerjee was replaced by Mr Sudhir Sahi. The Deputy Inspector General (Prisons), Jail Superintendent, Deputy Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent were placed under suspension. “Sheikh Mehboob, Amjad, Zakir Hussain, Mohammad Saliq, Majid, Khalid Ahmad, Aqueel and Sheikh Najeeb escaped from B Block in the wee hours after slitting Head Constable Rmashankar Yadav’s throat with a sharpened plate and a spoon besides tying up Guard Chandan.

The radicals were charged with treason and other offences,” a senior officer at Police Headquarters said. Aqueel, Hussain, Mehboob, Amjad and Saliq hailed from Khandwa District. On September 30, 2013, they and SIMI kingpin Abu Faisal — who was a resident of Mumbai — broke out of a prison in that district headquarters.

They were lodged there from August 21 that year after being accused of murdering two Anti-Terrorism Squad constables, a couple of civilians, bank dacoity, loot etc. All six were rearrested. Faisal is still at the Central Jail here. Prior to the encounter, some persons were observed moving suspiciously near Manikheda Pathar close to Intkhedi.

They were surrounded by police. Later, the new clothes and shoes found on the bodies pointed a finger at assistance received from at least one person outside the prison. Bed-sheets were used to scale a wall during the escape. An outer gate’s bolt and the adjoining wall was damaged. A high alert was sounded in every jail in Chhattisgarh. “Where from did the ultras get modern weapons,” wondered Congress state President Arun Yadav.

“This incident could not have occurred sans complicity of the prison administration,” the Congress state unit’s former vice-president Manak Agrawal told UNI. On the other hand, the Chief Minister, state Home Minister Bhoopendra Singh Thakur and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state chief Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan congratulated the officers and men who executed the encounter. At least 20 SIMI ultras — including convicts — are incarcerated at the Central Jail that has a maximum capacity of 2,000 inmates but the actual figure is about 3,000.

The SIMI members were in different prisons across the state but recently brought here for security reasons. Even their trial takes place through video-conferencing. Malwa region has been a SIMI hotbed. Underworld don Abu Salem and his girlfriend Monica Bedi also spent a considerable amount of time behind bars at this prison in connection with a fake passports case. Late in the evening, Inspector General Yogesh Choudhary told journalists that four crude revolvers, cartridges and three stabbing weapons were seized from the encounter site.

“The accused opened fire on the personnel and retaliatory action resulted in their death,” he said. Earlier, another senior officer claimed that the ultras hurled stones at police from a hilltop. Mr Choudhary said that some keys found during preliminary investigation might have been employed for unlocking barracks.