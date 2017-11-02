Staff Reporter, Bhopal

1st November became memorable for culminating the dual celebration of birth centenary of Madhya Pradesh and 9th Montfort Cup Basketball Tournament 2017-18 which was organized, in the premises of St. Montfort School Patel Nagar, Bhopal.

Indian traditions have always been a boon in the school activities, and keeping the tradition lighting of the lamp was done by the Chief Guest Ajay Vajpayee (DSP), Traffic Bhopal, School Principal Rev. Brother T. Alex, Vice Principal Rev Bro. John Minj, Rev. Bro. Emmanuel Ex. Provincial Superior, coach Mukhtar Singh and the School coach Mr. Kailash Kartwara.

Lighting of the lamp was followed by school anthem and a beautiful dance. The School Principal gave the welcomed address. Chief guest Mr. Ajay Vajpayee declared officially the 9th Montfort cup basketball tournament open, and greeted the teams who were playing the inaugural matches.

The first Match for boys was played between St.Montfort school and St Paul whereas the girls match was played between St. George and St. Xaviers. Winners of matches; BOYS: St. Montfort School defeated St. Paul School by 33-19 points, While Delhi Public School defeated Sagar Public School by 34-13 points, In another match Campion School defeated Fr. Agnel School by 6-1 points while St. Xavier School defeated St. George School by 12-4 Points.

GIRLS: St. Xavier defeated by 15-2 Points while Kamla Nehru School defeated St. Thomas by 11-9 Points. In another match St. Joseph Co-ed School defeated St. Montfort School by 18-6 Point While Sanskar Valley school won the match by defeated St. Paul school by 23 -5 Points.