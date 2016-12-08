90 people last lives within a month of demonetisation : Mamata

Agencies, Kolkata

Aiming her arsenals toward the Narendra Modi led NDA government at the Centre for demonetisation of huge currency notes, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today pointed out that since November 8 about 90 people have lost their lives due to dearth of cash.

The Trinamool Congress supremo, Ms Banerjee, has been very vocal since Mr Modi’s announcement of banning Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes to curb black money and counterfeit notes. Ms Banerjee tweeted that demonetisation have brought financial chaos and disaster in the country.

“While I’m strongly against black money, corruption but at the same time I’m deeply concerned about common people, small traders. How will they buy essentials tomorrow?” she asked. “This is a financial chaos and disaster let loose on the common people of India.

The PM could not get back the promised black money from abroad from the rich so a drama to divert his failure,” the chief minister said. Ms Banerjee in a fresh tweet asked, “One month since DeMonetisation was announced more than 90 lives lost.

How many more Modi babu?” Meanwhile, West Bengal unit BJP president Dilip Ghosh acknowledging the shortages of Rs 500 new notes requested Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to immediately dispatch Rs 300 crore new notes, mainly to this city to tide over the crisis.