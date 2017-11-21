Kamal supports Deepika Padukone, wants her head to be saved

Chennai,

Having himself faced several controversies in his films like Viswaroopam, veteran Tamil film actor Kamal Haasan today came in support of Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone who was facing the ire from BJP and other fringe outifts over her title role in her upcoming film ‘Padmavathi’, the release of which has hit a road block

following protests.

Some fringe organisations, including a BJP leader, announced rewards for beheading her and has threatened to stall the screening of the film produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

An outift also announced that Deepika’s nose would be cut if the film was released.Amid all these controversies, Deepika Padukone found support from Kamal Haasan who wants her head to be saved.

Kamal tweeted “I want Ms Deepika’s head.

.

.

saved.

Respect it

more than her body.

Even more her freedom.

Do not deny her that”.

“Many communities have opposed my films.

Extremism in any

debate is deplorable.

Wake up cerebral India.

Time to think’,

he added.

‘We’ve said enough.

Listen Ma Bharat,’ he added.