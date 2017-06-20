7th Senior National Hockey C’ship ‘A’ Division: UP beat Jharkhand 3-2

Agencies, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Hockey beat Hockey Jharkhand 3-2 in their entertaining Pool A encounter on Day Five of the ongoing Hockey India 7th Senior National Hockey Championship 2017 (Men) ‘A’ Division on Monday. After a cautious start, Hockey Jharkhand opened the scoring via a Binay Bhengra goal in the 10th minute.

It took till the second quarter, and a superb PC conversion by captain Sunil Yadav for Uttar Pradesh Hockey to draw level, but soon they were the ones dictating the play. Ajay Yadav scored in the 30th minute to give them the lead, one they took into half time. Uttar Pradesh Hockey played smart hockey from the restart and controlled the game in the third and fourth quarters, scoring via Tarun Adhikari in the 53rd minute to extend their advantage.

Hockey Jharkhand hit back in the 56th minute via Anup Kujur, and despite a tense finish Uttar Pradesh Hockey held on to take the three points. In Pool B, Hockey Gangpur – Odisha beat Hockey Bhopal 4-1. Goals for Hockey Gangpur – Odisha were scored by Aijub Ekka (22’), Alsem Lakra (42’), Anand Lakra (43’) and Salman Lakra (57’).

Hockey Bhopal’s only goal was scored by Imran Yousuf in the 34th minute. In Pool C, Punjab & Sind Bank beat The Mumbai Association Ltd 2-1. The Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd’s goal was scored by Rajat Sharma in the 36th minute. In Pool D, Hockey Karnataka beat Hockey Chandigarh 4-1. A brace by VT Rathan Muthanna (19’, 24’) and goals by KR Bharath (43’) and AP Siraj (45’) capped off a comfortable three points for Hockey Karnataka as they took their first win of the tournament.