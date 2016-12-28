7 percent DA approved for govt employees

Bhopal : Cabinet meeting held under the Chairmanship of the Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today has approved 7 percent dearness allowance for the government employees. Similarly, 7 percent increase in dearness allowance of pensioners, teachers cadre attached in Panchayat Raj Organizations and Local Bodies besides Panchayat Secretaries of Panchayat and Rural Development Department from July 1, 2016.

Cash payment against the increased dearness amount will be paid from December 2016. Moreover, the cabinet has approved D.P.R. to implement Metro Project for Bhopal and Indore cities. An empowered committee will be constituted in the chairmanship of Chief Secretary to approve tenders concerning metro rail projects.

Under the first phase of Bhopal Metro Project, work on 14.99 kilometer from Karond to AIIMS and 12.88 kilometer from Bhadbhada to Ratnagiri triangle will take place. Similarly, work on 31.55 kilometer from Rajwada to Nainod at Indore will be carried out. Other activities related to metro project will be undertaken speedily.

The financial pattern of the project is 20:20:60. The state government and Union government each will contribute Rs. 2897.10 crore toward this. Beside this loan/grant through loan of Rs. 8691.35 crore will be obtained from multilateral/bilateral funding agency. Total sum is Rs. 14485.55 crore for both the projects. Moreover, the cabinet has given approval to appoint 497 daily wages eligible labourers on the vacant posts of forest guards.