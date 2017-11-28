7 killed, 13 injured in Mah road accident

Aurangabad, Maharashtra,

At least seven people were killed and 13 others injured in an accident near Kolpa Pati village on Latur-Nanded highway in the wee hours on Tuesday about 300 km from here.

Reports from Latur said the accident occurred around 0400 hrs when a speedy jeep which was proceeding to Nanded collided with a parked tempo loaded with grain.

As soon as the jeep collided with the tempo, another tempo which was coming from opposite direction rammed into the jeep, killing six on the spot while seventh one succumbed in a hospital.

Due to the freak accident, vehicular traffic remained standstill for several hours as the grain loaded in tempos spilled on the road.

The deceased were identified as – Tukaram Dalvi (34), Manoj Shinde (25), Shubham Shinde (23), Dattu Shinde (34), Vijay Pande (30), Umakant Karule (45) and Meena Umakant Karule (39), theofficial said.Injured are bring treated in nearby hospital, they added.

In another incident, three people, including mother and son, were killed on the spot and two others seriously injured in a head-on collision between two cars and truck at Fathepur Pati on Ausa-Nilanga road in Latur district last evening.

The accident occurred when the car a family in the car was proceeding to Latur was collided with speeding truck coming from opposite direction, killing two on the spot while third one succumbed to the injuries.

The deceased were identified as Venkat Mane (45) his mother Parvati Mane (65) and Babruwan Mane (60), police added.