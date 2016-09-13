7 charred to death in UP

Agencies, Etah

Seven passengers were charred to death when a high tension wire fell on a UP state roadways bus in Malawan area on National Highway 91 in the district today.

Six passengers also received critical burn injuries in the incident. Police sources here said that the incident occurred around 1140 hours when the high tension wire fell on the bus going to Delhi from Kanpur in which the bus turned into an fire ball.

The fire brigade had a hard time to bring out the passengers inside the bus in which seven died while six were rushed to the hospital.

The deceased were yet to be identified. However due to heavy rains in the area, the fire was controlled. Due to the incident, there was a heavy vehicular jam on NH-91.