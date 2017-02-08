68 sabotage incidents in Railways in past few months : Prabhu

Agencies, New Delhi

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu today expressed concern over rise in incidents of sabotage behind rail accidents and informed that in last few months, a total of 68 such incidents have come to light.

Responding to supplementaries in the Lok Sabha during Question Hour, the Railway Minister said there had been seven bomb blast attempts, 58 attempts of sabotage and three cases of track tampering.

He said number of train accidents have declined from 195 in 2006-07 to 107 in 2015-16. Mr Prabhu said in the budget 2017-18, setting up of a ‘ Rashtiya Rail Sanraksha Kosh'(RRSK) has been announced with a corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore over a period of five years. He said a provision of Rs 20,000 crore has been made in Budget Estimate 2017-18 towards ‘RRSK’ to fund essential safety works.

The Minister said accidents per million train kilometres, an important index of safety, has come down from 0.23 in 2006-07 to 0.11 in 2014-15 and further to 0.10 in 2015-16. He said Railways classify accidents in categories such as collisions, derailments, accidents at level crossings, fire in trains and other accidents.