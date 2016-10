Agencies, New Delhi

A moderate intensity quake measuring 5 point 4 on the Richter scale, hit Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region today. According to a statement by the Indian Meteorological Department, the tremor jolted the region at 0609 hrs.

The quake was epicentered at 36.4 degrees north Latitude and 71.4 degrees east Longitude, the statement said. Its focal depth was measured at 10 Km, the statement added.