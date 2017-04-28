Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
4000 kg of PDS rice seized in Secunderabad Railway station

April 28, 2017 12:39 pm

Agencies, Hyderabad

A team of Civil Supply officials have seized 4000 kgs of rice meant for Public Distribution System (PDS) at Secunderabad Railway station here today.

On credible information, the officials had intensified vigil at the Secunderabad Railway Station and found 40 quintals of PDS rice illegally transporting to Uttar Pradesh in Gorahpur express, police said here. Fine quality raw rice being supplied in ration shops at Rs 2 a kilo is being smuggled to UP and black marketers there would sell the rice at a higher price, police added.

