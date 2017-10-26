3-year-old girl run over by truck at Mughalia Chhap

Staff Reporter, Bhopal

A three-year-old girl was run over by a speeding truck near her house at Mughalia Chhap village’s turn when she was going somewhere with her mother. The child’s mother was holding her younger brother in her lap at the time of accident. Irate people damaged the truck after the accident.

According to Khajuri police, Mohan Lal Prajapti does the work of tailoring at Mughalia Chhap. He had got his three-and-half year old daughter Harshita admitted in a private school this year.

According to police Harshita’s mother had come to drop her at the turn. The mother was holding her younger son in her lap. She then went towards a nearby shop. Harshita followed her mother. Just then a speeding truck carrying gas cylinders hit her. She got serious injuries and succumbed on the spot.

The truck driver managed to escape after the accident and a hunt has been launched to nab him. The gas cylinders were being taken to Ratibad for delivery at a gas agency. The truck has been seized and the driver booked for rash driving. The police have registered a case in this regard.

