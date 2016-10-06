3 militants killed, Army foils fidayeen attack in North Kashmir

Agencies, Srinagar

Three militants were killed as Army foiled a fidayeen attack today on a camp in the frontier district of Kupwara, where search operation was going on. Defence ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia told UNI that a group of militants attacked 30 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) camp at Langate in North Kashmir district of Kupwara at 0500 hrs. However, alert army personnel guarding the camp immediately retaliated foiling the militant attempt to storm into the camp.

Militants later managed to escape from the area, he said adding additional troops were rushed from nearby camps and entire area was sealed to foil any militant attempt to escape. He said when the troops were searching the area, militants again opened fire. Troops also retaliated ensuing a fierce encounter in which three militants were so far killed. Colonel Kalia said operation was going on when the reports last came in.

Three AK rifles and other arms and ammunition were recovered from the slain militants, he said adding our troops did not suffer any casualty. This was the second attack in north Kashmir on an Army camp since Indian troops carried out surgical strikes on militant launch pads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Militants attacked a Border Security Force (BSF) and Army camps in north Kashmir district of Baramulla on October 3 in which one jawan was killed and another was injured. On September 18 a group of four Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) fidayeen stormed into Brigade headquarter at Uri that left 19 soldiers dead and as many injured. All the four militants were later killed by the troops.