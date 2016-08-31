3 killed in wall collapse as heavy rain lashes twin cities

Agencies, Hyderabad

At least three people including two children, were killed in a wall collapse at Ramanthapur here, even as heavy rain battered the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, disrupting normal life today.

The government has given permission to employees to come one hour late to offices in the city to avoid the unforeseen incidents due to heavy dounpour.

Roads were flooded and there was heavy traffic jams in almost all the areas. Chief Secretary Rajeev Sharma reviewed the situation with GHMC Commissioner on the inundation of localities in the city.

GHMC Commissioner Janardhana Reddy appealed to the citizens, except Municipal emloyees and other emergency teams, not to travel for another hour in the city.

Managements of private schools declared a holiday. GHMC monsoon teams were clearing stagnation points in several places including at Nampally, Mettuguda, Police Control room and Secunderabad Railway station.