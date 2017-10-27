3 dreaded Naxals killed in encounter

Agencies, Raipur

Three dreaded Naxal cadres, carrying a total reward of Rs 13 lakh on their heads, were gunned down by security personnel in a counter-insurgency operation in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh.

The force also recovered three automatic weapons, including one AK-47 rifle, one Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) and an Insas rifle from the encounter site in the Kopenkadka forest under Khadgaon police station area in the rebel-stronghold Manpur block, Inspector General of Police (Durg Range) Deepanshu Kabra said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off about presence of a dozen Naxal leaders in the Kopenkadka jungle, a 50-member security team comprising ITBP and DF personnel cordoned off the area and the gunfight ensued at around 2200 hrs on Wednesday night.

After a fierce gunfight, the force recovered three bodies which were identified as Pallemadi local operation squad (LOS) commander Rakesh, deputy commander Ranjit and area committee member (ACM) Mahesh.

The trio was wanted in a number of murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and blast cases, the sources said. The IGP has congratulated Manpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Akash Girepunje and his team for the successful counter-insurgency operation.