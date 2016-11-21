3 day long national scientific symposium concluded

Bhopal : The fifth annual symposium of Indian Society of Transfusion under Transmedcon concluded here with great success. This national scientific symposium is being held to achieve the object to make the safe blood available to needy pregnant rural women at their villages. In this symposium many national and international blood specialists participated actively.

Research papers which has been read on 18th their winners were also awarded . Before concluding the event, many distinguished doctors emphasized on proper treatment of patients in proper way. In this symposium Dr. Rahul Bhargava from Delhi while expressing his view said that there are some diseases caused by heredity blood in which patients are depend on blood. He also suggests the way by which lives of such patients can be saved. He also gives way to treat such diseases.

The session of Dr. J.P. Allen of Cambridge University was a main string of the series. Dr. Manisha Shrivastava, Secretary of Organizing committee said that” It is our aim to make available proper blood to proper person at right time and to achieve this aim; this national scientific symposium is started by the Indian Society of Transfusion Medicine.

This was the 5th edition of the symposium. In three daylong symposiums, various sessions on different subjects were organised in which our guests expressed their valuable views. Yesterday, senior child specialists also said people should know disease of child before his /her birth so as it can be prevented. Blood of a donor must be transfused to patient only after verifying its safety.

Before transfusing the blood tests of HIV, Vidal, Hepatitis –B , HCV and MPV must be carried out properly. If we transfuse the blood without testing, there will be a threat of infection.

Some distinguished members who participated in 5th annual symposium of the Indian Society of Transfusion Medicine are: Professor J.P. Allen, Cambridge University, Dr. Andrias & Dr. Marina from Germany, Dr. Neelam Marwah, President of Marina Society, Dr. R.K. Choudhry of SGPGI, Dr. Surendra Singh of NIB, Dr. Deepika Mohanti, Dr. S.R. Joshi, Dr. Reema Menon, Dr. Kavita Chatterjee, Dr. Sangeeta Pathak, and Dr, Atul Kulkarni.

There was a huge gathering from specialists of blood banks, heads of various medical departments, nurses and medical students. At the Concluding ceremony Dr. Manisha Shrivastava present vote of thanks by thanking all the participating doctors, nurses, head of the departments, medical students ,faculties, medical staff and other distinguished participants.