2nd Test: India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 239 runs; lead 1-0

Nagpur,

India defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 239 runs on day 4 of the Second Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) stadium here on Monday.India are 1-0 up in the three match series.

The foreign team fell like a pack of cards in the first session on Day 4, losing 7 wickets in no time.India rode on a brilliant double century by skipper Virat Kohli along with tons by Cheteshwar Pujara, Murali Vijay and Rohit Sharma on Day 3 and the penultimate day of the Test saw the Indian bowlers decimating Sri Lankan batting line-up.

Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja did most of the damage while Ishant Sharma also bowled well, as the visitors were bundled out for 166 runs in the second innings.

Sri Lanka were all out for 205 in their first innings, while India declared on 610 for six in their first innings, taking a 405-run lead.

Earlier on Day 3, India declared after reaching a massive 610/6 in their first innings.

Kohli (213) built a 173-run stand for the fifth wicket with Rohit Sharma (102 not out), who slammed his first Test century in four years.In reply, Sri Lanka scored 21/1 in their second innings.

After India declared with a first-innings lead of 405 runs, Sri Lanka lost Sadeera Samarawickrama (0), who was bowled by paceman Ishant Sharma.

Dimuth Karunaratne (11 not out) and Lahiru Thirimanne (9 not out) were at the crease at the end of the day.

India now play Sri Lanka in the third and final Test at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi on Saturday.