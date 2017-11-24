2nd Test, Day 1: Ashwin, Jadeja and Ishant bundle out Sri Lanka for 205

Nagpur,

Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadega and pacer Ishant Sharma dismantled Sri Lankan batting line-up with their brilliant bowling spell on Day one of the Second Test against Sri Lanka, bundling out the visitors for 205 in 79.1 overs here on Friday.

Earlier, in the morning the visitors won the toss and opted to bat first.It was Ishant Sharma who gave India an early break by taking wicket of S Samarawickrama in the 5th over after being caught off by Pujara.

In 14 overs Ishant gave 37 runs taking 3 wickets, while Ashwin who couldn’t take a single wicket in Kolkata Test took 4 wickets here in 28.1 overs giving away 67 runs.Jadega claimed three wickets in 21 overs giving away 56 runs.

Sri Lankan opener Karunaratne scored 51 off 147 balls hitting 6 sixes thus completing 1,000 runs this year becoming the second batsman to achieve this feat while captain Chandimal scored 57 off 122 deliveries hitting 4 fours and a six during the innings after reaching 22 runs completed 3000 runs in Test.