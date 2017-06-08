27 die in blast at fireworks unit in Balaghat

Agencies, Balaghat

In excess of 27 people, mostly labourers, were killed and seven grievously injured in an explosion today within a large hut – where firecrackers were being manufactured and 47 workers, mostly women, were present – near Khairi village approximately 10 km from this district headquarters.

“Twenty-one corpses were brought out till 1900 hrs and there is an apprehension vis-à-vis the toll rising,” Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said. MP Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Development Minister Gourishankar Bisen – who represents Balaghat in the Assembly – announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh against every fatality.

A sizeable quantity of fireworks was stored at the place in the vicinity of the Wainganga River’s Khairi Ghat. The blast – heard over a 2-km radius – occurred at about 1500 hrs, the factory was blown into pieces and body parts flung to a distance of 200 m.

Three injured woman managed to reach the village and conveyed the tidings. After receiving an alert, fire-fighting vehicles from here dashed to the spot and personnel brought the blaze under control.

The victims were rushed to the District Hospital and the severe cases referred to Nagpur. Rajju Waaris, owner of the unit that had permission to store 100 quintals gunpowder, is absconding. In 2015, a similar incident claimed three lives in Kiranpur.