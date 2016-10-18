25 patients die, several injured in major fire in SUM Hospital

Agencies, Bhubaneswar

At least 25 patients died and several were injured, some of them critically, in a major fire that broke out in the the SUM Hospital of the Sikhya and Anusandhan University in the capital city tonight. Capital Hospital Deputy Director Dr. Bijaya Mohapatra said they have received 15 bodies so far while the Private Amri Hospital sources claimed that they have received eight bodies.

Over 30 serious and critical patients rescued from the SUM hospital have been shifted to AMRI Hospital while many others were taken to the Capital Hospital and SCB Medical College and Hospital. The casualty figure is likely to rise further as several serious patients, rescued from the hospital are being treated at various hospitals.

Almost all the patients died due to suffocation while being rescued by the hospital staff and the fire brigade personnel and taken to other nearby hospitals. State Health and Family Welfare Minister Atanuy Sabya Sachi Nayak said the government has asked the Khurda District Collector to probe into the incident and submit a report.

He said the critical patients from the hospital were shifted to the Capital Hospital, SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack, AIIMS hospital, KIMS Hospital and AMRI Hospital for treatment.