25.68cr accounts opened till Nov 23, 2016 under Jan Dhan Yojana

Agencies, New Delhi

Under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) 25.68 crore accounts have been opened across the country till November 23, 2016.

This was stated by Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance in written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today. In his reply, Mr. Gangwar said that the main objective the PMJDY was to cover all households with at least one bank account per household.

According to his reply, claims under PMJDY for life insurance cover of Rs.30000 to those beneficiaries who open their accounts for the first time from 15.08.2014 to 31.01.2015 and for RuPay Card linked accidental insurance cover of Rs.1.00 lakh are disposed of expeditiously.

As on 02.12.2016, 3883 claims under life insurance cover of Rs.30000 have been received, out of which 3870 claims have been disposed off. As on 02.12.2016, 1675 claims under RuPay card linked accidental insurance cover of Rs.1.00 lakh have been received, out of which 1649 claims have been disposed off.

The performance of the scheme is continuously monitored in the Department through weekly video conference and any irregularity, if comes to notice, is sorted out in consultation with the concerned stake-holder. The Government is also monitoring the number of claims settled and sort out issues, if any, in consultation with concerned stake-holder.