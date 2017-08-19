2018 polls to be contested under Shivraj : Shah

Bhopal : BJP President Amit Shah was on Friday accorded rousing welcome on his arrival in Bhopal on a three-day visit to Madhya Pradesh. Welcome stalls dotted the 12 km-stretch of road from airport to the party headquarters at Pandit Deendayal Parisar.

Shah addressed party MPs, MLAs and in the closed hall and reiterated the resolve to achieve the target of winning 200 seats in next year’s assembly elections and all the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019. The BJP chief said the next elections would be contested under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

He said that he expected no less than 200 seats in next year’s assembly polls and all 29 seats in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He said preparations for the same should be started forthwith with special focus on defeating Congress heavyweights.

On this occasion all MPs from the state and MLAs were present except Vidisha MP and Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj. However no one was allowed to speak. Shah expressed his displeasure at the long welcoming ceremony, a source said.