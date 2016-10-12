Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
2:16 pm - Wednesday October 12, 2016

2 militants killed in EID building encounter, operation continues in Kashmir

October 12, 2016 1:19 pm

 

Agencies, Srinagar

Two of the militants, holed up in a government building at Pampore on Srinagar-Jammu national highway since Sunday morning, have been killed, official sources said here today.

They said with the first light this morning, operation against the militants trapped inside the multi-storeyed building of Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) at Pampore, about 10 km from here, was resumed, after being suspended late last night due to darkness.

However, the entire area remained under cordon to foil any attempt by the holed up militants to escape. Traffic on the highway, linking Kashmir valley with the rest of the country remained suspended from Pantha Chowk to Pampore and vehicles were being directed through Somarbugh and other routes for security reasons.

A militant was killed yesterday, while another was killed today in the encounter, sources said, adding that a soldier and a state police jawan were also injured in the encounter.

