1st T20: India defeat NZ by 53 runs

Agencies, New Delhi

India on Wednesday won its first ever T20 match against New Zealand by 53 runs in the first match of the three T20 series here at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground. Along with this, India also recorded their highest total against the Black Caps in T20Is.

However, the Black Caps batsman struggled and their wickets kept falling at regular intervals and managed to score only 149/8 in the 20 overs. For New Zealand Ish Sodhi took 2 wickets giving away 25 runs.

For India, Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers as he finished the match with the figures of two for 20 in his allotted four overs. Apart from Axar, Yuzvendra Chahal picked up two wickets. India now lead the 3-match T20I series 1-0.

The next match will be played on November 4 at Rajkot. Earlier, a record opening partnership between Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma powered India to 202/3. Invited to bat, Dhawan, who hit a career-best 80, and Sharma, who also made 80, put together 158 runs to give the hosts a resounding start in the three-match series.

The pair put up India’s best partnership for any wicket in T20s, surpassing the 136-run opening show between Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir against England in the 2007 World Cup.

Indian batsmen also benefited from a sloppy effort by New Zealand fielders with Dhawan, on eight, and Sharma, on 16, surviving dropped chances. Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi got Dhawan caught behind in the 17th over but the swashbuckling opener had done enough damage with 10 fours and 2 sixes in his 52-ball knock.

Sodhi also got Hardik Pandya for nought two balls later but the unstoppable Sharma, who hit 6 fours and 4 sixes, continued to entertain a raucous home crowd. Sharma fell to fast bowler Trent Boult in the penultimate over but skipper Virat Kohli, who was also dropped on eight, finished unbeaten on 26 off 11 deliveries.

SCORE BOARD

India innings: Rohit Sharma c Latham & b Boult 80, Shikhar Dhawan c Latham & b Ish Sodhi 80, Hardik Pandya c Latham & b Ish Sodhi 0, Virat Kohli (c) not out 26, MS Dhoni (wk) not out 7.

Extras: 9.

Total: 202/3,

Bowling: Mitchell Santner 4-0-30-0, Trent Boult 4-0-49-1, Tim Southee 4-0-44-0, Colin de Grandhomme 3-0-34-0, Ish Sodhi 4-0-25-2, Colin Munro 1-0-14-0.

New Zealand innings: Martin Guptill c Hardik Pandya & b Chahal 4, Colin Munro b Bhuvneshwar 7, Kane Williamson (c) c Dhoni & b Hardik Pandya 28, Tom Latham (wk) st Dhoni & b Chahal 39, Tom Bruce c Rohit & b Axar 10, Colin de Grandhomme c Dhawan & b Axar 0, Henry Nicholls runout (Kohli) 6, Mitchell Santner not out 27, Tim Southee c Dhoni & b Bumrah 8, Ish Sodhi not out 11.

Extras: 9.

Total: 149/8.

Bowling: Ashish Nehra 4-0-29-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-26-2, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3-0-23-1, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-37-1, Axar Patel 4-0-20-2, Hardik Pandya 1-0-11-1.