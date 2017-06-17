1993 Mumbai serial blasts case : Salem, Dossa found guilty

Agencies, Mumbai

A Designated Terrorism and Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) court today found gangster Abu Salem and Mustafa Dossa guilty of criminal conspiracy charges along with three others Firoz Khan, Karimullah Khan and Taher Merchant for their involvement in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.

They were found guilty of conspiracy charges leveled against them while another accused Riaz Siddiqui was found guilty under Section 3 (3) of the TADA Act but was acquitted all other charges. Judge G S Sanap also acquitted another accused Abdul Qaum on technical grounds as prosecution failed to prove charges of conspiracy against him.

All the accused were acquitted of charges of waging war against the nation. The hearing from the prosecution as well as defence side on the quantum of sentences will begin from June 20, after that court will pass an order.

The order is pertains to the second batch of the undertrials, who were arrested between 2003 and 2010, including Dossa, Salem, Firoz, Taher, Riyaz and Abdul were tried separately by the court. They were facing multiple charges which included criminal conspiracy, waging war against the Government of India and murder.

At least 257 people died while 713 others were injured after a series of bomb blasts rocked Mumbai city on March 12, 1993. Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim along with Tiger Memon and his brother Yakub Memon were alleged to be the prime conspirators in the case. In 2005, underworld don Abu Salem and his girlfriend Monica Bedi were extradited from Portugal.

The other five accused were also brought to India from Dubai. “We are very positive and we respect TADA court’s decision. Decisions are in our favour,” Ajit Kanade, who lost his leg in 1993 Mumbai blasts, told the media persons here Deepak Salve, Special CBI Counsel, spoke to media and said there was no evidence of conspiracy charges against Riaz, hence he was only convicted under TADA Act. The court has set the next hearing date on June 20, to decide the date for argument on quantum of sentence.