19 drowned, five others missing during Chhath across Bihar

Agencies, Patna

At least 19 people drowned and five others went missing when they were taking bath in various rivers and ponds during Chhath festival today. Maximum five deaths were reported from Muzaffarpur district, followed by four in Patna, three each in Purnea and Samastipur, two in Saharsa and one each in Katihar and Madhepura districts.

Three people in Khagaria and two in Buxar districts were also feared drowned during the festival. A Muzaffarpur report said Krishna Kumar (14) and Anjali Kumari (13) were drowned when they were taking bath in Kadane river near Chhitrauli police station area in the district. Similarly, two youths drowned when they were caught in the strong current of Burhi Gandak river near Mohansahni village under Mithanpura police station area in the district. They were taking bath when they met their watery grave in the river. The deceased were identified as Jaykant Kumar (14) and Mintu Kumar (15).