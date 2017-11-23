18 member India Hockey team arrives for the World Hockey league

Bhubaneswar,

Fresh from Asia Cup victory, the 18 member squad of India Hockey team arrived here today to participate World Hockey League finals, to be played at the well decorated Kalinga Stadium from December 1 nextIndia skipper Manpreet Singh on his arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport told the waiting newsmen that they have worked very hard in the camp and will display their

best performance when they meet the first match against Australia on the opening day.

Coach Sjoerd Marijne, who took over the assignment recently said the India team is well prepared to face challenges against the world’s best teams.He said “All matches are a challenge for us.

We have a few young players in the team and it will be a good experience for them.The 18-member Indian hockey team which also includes three players from the state, Birendra Lakra, Amit Rohidas and Dipsan Tirkey were given a rousing reception at the airport .

The team members were escorted to a private hotel here under tight security

cover.Kalinga Stadium is hosting a world hockey tournament for the second time after Men’s

Champions Trophy 2014 where India finished fourth.

Eight top hockey teams in the world divided into two pools will participate in the championship.The Pool A includes Argentina, Belgium, Netherlands and Spain while host India along with defending champion Australia, England and Germany are in pool B.Host India will be meeting defending champions Australia in their first game on the opening day on December 1.