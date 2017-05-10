15 killed in separate accidents

Agencies, Khargone

Nine people, including a groom, died and two were injured today when a car was rammed from the rear by a speeding container lorry at Ganpati Ghat, police said. The speed of the truck caused it to jump on top of the SUV crushing the passengers and dragging them to over 200 meters, before the vehicles came to stop in a heap at Ganapati Ghat, Dhamnod police said.

The accident was so severe that the SUV was reduced to mangled metal, forcing rescuers to cut through to remains to recover the bodies, they added. Sehore District’s Rudgi village-resident Mukesh Jat’s wedding party was en route to Dhar District’s Sirsi village.

The deceased were identified as Mukesh, his relatives Tina Jat, Suresh Jat, Nandlal, Radheshyam, Mahesh Jat, Babulal and Kailash besides truck driver Suresh. Two persons sustained critical injuries and were rushed to a primary healthcare centre.

They were later referred to a hospital in Indore. A pall of gloom fell on Sisri village where Mukesh’s marriage was scheduled with the daughter of Heeralal Jat, teacher of Ganpur Higher Secondary School.