15 killed as bus hits auto-rickshaw

Agencies, Rajgarh

Fifteen people, including five girl students of a private school, were killed while four others sustained grave injuries when their auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a speeding bus near Kishangarh Ghati on Jaipur-Jabalpur National Highway about four km from this district headquarters yesterday.

Police said that the accident occurred when the private bus, which was coming from Rajgarh, rammed the auto-rickshaw that was carrying 16 people from Hirankhedi village. Five critically injured were admitted to District Hospital where one child died during treatment.

Others were referred to Bhopal for further treatment. The five school children, who lost their lives in the fatal accident, were returning home after appearing in the examination.

The bus also fell into the roadside ditch in which about two dozens people were sustained minor injuries. The deceased were identified as Ayodhya, Pawan, Lal, Rambabu, Hazarilal, Kanshiram, Babita, Reena, Prem Singh, Reena, Sangeeta and Sakina. Expressing grief over the deaths, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced compensation of Rs two lakh to the deceased’s kin and Rs 25,000 to the injured.

Meanwhile, state Home Minister Bhupendra Singh also expressed grief over the tragic accident and ordered an inquiry by the Additional Transport Commissioner. He asked to submit the probe report within 24 hours. The Minister also suspended District Transport Officer and ordered to lodge an FIR against the bus operator.