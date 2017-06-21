Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
15 injured in road accident in Reasi, three critical

June 21, 2017 12:26 pm

Agencies, Jammu

At least 15 persons got injured, three of them critically, when two vehicles collided head on this morning in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“An accident took place this morning near Dub Khalsa between a mini bus, which was on way from Bhambla to Pouni, and a vehicle coming from opposite side,” police here said.

They said that 15 persons got injured in the mishap and were shifted to a Pouni hospital. Three critically injured were referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu. The have been identified as Romesh Chander (48), Mukesh Kumar (25), and Kanta Devi (45).

