14 die as bus falls into pond near Ratlam

Agencies, Ratlam

Fourteen people were killed while five others rescued safely when driver of a passenger bus lost control and the vehicle fell into a pond near Namli on the Neemuch Road, about 10 km from this district headquarters, police said. Senior police and administrative rushed to the spot. Relief and rescue operations are continuing. The number of deceased could increase further.

The bus has been pulled out of the pond, which is around 20-30 feet deep. The 50-seater bus was heading from Namli to Ratlam’s Jaora when the incident occurred at around 1030 hrs. It is being suspected that the driver lost control of the bus when its steering wheel failed.