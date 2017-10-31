13 killed, 25 injured in goods tempo mishap

Agencies, Mandya

In a gruesome accident 13 persons, including 11 women, were killed and 25 others seriously injured when a goods tempo carrier in which they were travaling to a marriage rammed against a tree late yesterday night on Maddur-Kestur main road in the district.

Police said a goods carrier, which was carrying a marriage party, had veered off the road and dashed against a roadside tree. While two died on the spot, the others died in various hospitals at Mandya and Mysuru, or while being shifted to hospitals.

The victims were identified as Sona (5), Renukamma (40), Meenakshi (37), Jayamma (46), Parvathamma (48), Beeramma (51), Sannamma (60), Madamma (63), Kamalamma (75), Kalamma (56), Pooja (16), Kariyappa (56) and Shivanna (45).

The goods vehicle was packed with at least 75 persons, who were heading to Maddur to attend a wedding, was proceeding from Yadaganahalli to Venkateshwara Samudaya Bhavana at Maddur. At least 25 persons suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment at Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) here and at other hospitals in Mysuru.

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs one lakh each to the kin of those who died in the accident and the medical expenses incurred by the injured would be borne by the district administration.