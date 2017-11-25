13.91 lakh jobs created during last 4 years in Karnataka: Minister

Agencies, Bengaluru

Karnataka Minister for Medium and Large Industries R V Deshpande today said that the State has created about 13.91 lakh jobs in the last four years and is heading towards achieving target of generating 15 lakh jobs by 2019.

Speaking at the inauguration of Vendor Development and Investors Summit 2017 here, he said, “In the past four years, Karnataka has generated about 12.03 lakh jobs in the micro, small and medium enterprises sector and about 1.88 lakh jobs in the large industries sector.

Another 5.79 lakh jobs are in the pipeline.” Claiming Karnataka as one of the ‘fastest growing’ States in the Country, Deshpande said: “People-centric transparent policies and hassle-free investment procedures are making the State as a global investment and manufacturing hub.”

“The state is also working to become home to the world`s largest solar park, currently being constructed in Pavagada in Tumukuru district. The 13,000-acres Pavagada Solar Park is expected to generate about 2,700 MW electricity by 2018”, he added.

He said, “Karnataka has been the leader in providing conducive policy environment for the industries and in investing in technology and centres of excellence. We are the only State in India to have a sector specific aerospace policy.”

Speaking on the occasion, Biocon Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said, “In times of jobless growth, the entrepreneurs of Karnataka have the opportunity to create a large number of jobs. We are the start-up capital of the country.

We have been successful in creating new age jobs”. Hindustan Aeronautics limited (HAL) Managing Director T Suvarna Raju, speaking on the occasion, said that the city-based aerospace and defence company plans to make 1,000 helicopters in the next decade.

“We have the highest expectation from vendors for the large volumes of aircraft to be produced. In a milestone, a BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was fired successfully (from a fighter aircraft) on Wednesday. Many partners from Bengaluru have made many parts of this 2,500 kg missile,” he added.

The two-day summit which began on Thursday is expected to witness the participation of over 2,000 industry leaders, over 600 MSMEs in sectors such as agriculture and food processing, innovation and manufacturing start-ups, aerospace and defence equipment among others.