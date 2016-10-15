Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
4:52 pm - Saturday October 15, 2016

12 killed in stampede on Ganga bridge in Varanasi

October 15, 2016 3:22 pm

Agencies, Varanasi

At least 12 people were killed and 25 others injured in a stampede on the Rajghat Ganga bridge connecting Varanasi and Chandauli districts here today. The stampede took place when thousand of devotees of Jai Baba Gurudev were going to a religious sammelan in Varanasi.

Additional Director General of Police(ADG) Law and order Daljeet Choudhury, quoting preliminary reports, said in Lucknow that uncontrolled crowd ploughed through leaving at least 12 persons. Deceased included children and women too. Mr Choudhary said the death toll was feared to increase. Injured have been admitted to the hospital. Senior officials were on the spot as traffic on the bridge was disrupted.

