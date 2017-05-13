10th, 12th Results declared simultaneously for the first time

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today declared the 10th and 12 examination results at his residence. He felicitated the meritorious students and congratulated them. Chouhan said that the state government will bear the expenses of admission of students in national educational institutes from all categories, who secured more than 75 per cent marks.

The Chief Ministers said that children will never be allowed to get disappointed. Their dreams will not die, their hopes will not crash. He congratulated all victorious students, teachers and their guardians. He said to the students that that this was only a step towards success and not the destination. He said that he wanted to see Madhya Pradesh as the no. 1 state. The talent of students is not for the family alone but also for the state and building of the nation.

Students who have secured more than 85 per cent marks will be given laptops. Teachers of meritorious students will be honoured in a separate programme. Chief Minister Chouhan said that the result of the government schools is better compared to private schools. He congratulated officials and teachers of the School Education Department. He said that children coming from small villages and towns have done wonders. Girls have excelled. Forty per cent children of High School have passed in first division.

The quality of education has improved. About 27 per cent students of 12th standard have got first division. Chief Minister launched an app for students to facilitate procurement of mark sheet, duplicate mark sheet, supplementary examination forms, revaluation etc. Chouhan said that while Shahdol district leads, Ratlam and Ujjain registered 98 per cent results. While cheating mafia was totally in control, the examinations were conducted with complete transparency and without hindrance.

The Chief Minister said that N.C.C course will be implemented mandatorily in 10th standard from academic session 2017-18, in 11th from 2018-19 and in 12th from 2019-20. He said that Rs 30 crores will be made available by the Board of Secondary Education for the furniture in schools. From 2017-18, examination results of 9th and 10th will be prepared according to Best of Five system. A modern library will be constructed in Bhopal at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

He said that teachers who give good results will be honoured. On the contrary, teachers whose attendance is below 70 percent in school, will be taken to task under ‘Kaam Nahin- Vetan Nahi’ (No work no salary) basis. From this academic session onwards, NCERT curriculum will be implemented. Yoga education will be launched in every division. He said that students who have not get results as expected need not be disappointed. For them ‘Ruk Jana Nahi’ Yojana has been launched.

School Education Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah said that there have been revolutionary changes in school education in the state. He congratulated the meritorious students and their parents. He said that total attention is being paid on quality of education. He said that 100 computer labs will be set up in Model School situated in T.T. Nagar, Bhopal besides air-conditioned hall, e-library and sports ground. He said that the Chief Minister completed his schooling from this school.

Shah said for those students who have not performed well in this exam, they can appear for the examination under the ‘Ruk Jana Nahin’ scheme in June. Students need not be disappointed. Board of Secondary Education Chairman S. R. Mohanty said that there is complete transparency in education now and the examination was held unhindered. For the first time, the results of 10th and 12th examinations have been declared simultaneously.

He congratulated all the victorious students and their guardians. Students who have acquired position in merit list in the 10th Board examination are Devprakash Manjhi (first) of Dabra, Gwalior, Sushri Anchal Sangeetra of Ratlam and Jayant Patel of Hoshangabad (second) and Srijan Shrivastava of Gwalior, Sushri Sushma Rajput of Kalapipal, Shajapur secured third position.

In the 12th Board Examination results, Sanmay Jain of Tikamgarh stood first, Sushri Himanshi Sharma of Sabalgarh, Morena, Moin Khan of Morena and Aniket Arora of Gwalior stood second while Mukesh Baghel of Bhind, Akash Prajapati of Kotma (Anuppur) and Rishabh Makwana of Kalapipal, Shajapur stood third in the Science, Maths stream. In the Biology stream, Sushri Rakhi Sahu of Hoshangabad, Sushri Jyotsana Jat of Gwalior and Sushri Aditi Jain of Hoshangabad stood third. In Commerce, Sushri Vanshika Agrawal of Indore stood first, Sushri Priyanshi Rathi of Neemuch stood second and Sushri Adishri of Khandwa stood third. In Agriculture, Nitish Khare of Tikamgarh and Sandeep Patel of Damoh stood first, Vijay Jatav of Shivpuri stood second while four students – Virendra Gurjar of Sheopur, Pankaj Verma of Shivpuri, Sushri Mona Rathore of Shivpuri and Sanskar Chourasia stood third.

In Humanities, Sushri Anushka Johri and Sushri Savita Barghat excelled. In Fine Arts, Sushri Shanti Gupta of Sidhi stood first, Sushri Usha Shrivas of Chatarpur stood second and Sushri Sudha Kushwaha of Singrauli stood third. In the Divyang category, vision-impaired Rakesh Saryam of Hoshangabad stood first, speech and hearing-impaired Sushri Agrawal of Indore stood second and speech and hearing-impaired Shankarlal of Indore stood third.

Board Vice-Chairman Bhagirath Kumawat handed over the Futuristic School Board-2017 certificate obtained by Board of Secondary Education for outstanding work to the Chief Minister. Among those present on the occasion were Ujjain MP Chintamani Malviya, MLA Om Prakash Sakhlecha, Kal Singh Bhabar, Rameshwar Sharma, 176 merit holders, their guardians and teachers.