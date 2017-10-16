1000 students to go on Vigyan Manthan Yatra next year

Bhopal : From next year onwards, 1000 students from various districts of the state will go on Vigyan Manthan Yatra. At present 625 students go on the yatra. Revenue, Science and Technology Minister Umashankar Gupta said this at the conclusion of the 11th Vigyan Manthan Yatra programme.

Gupta said that the research scholarship also will be given to 200 students instead of 100 students. Gupta said that the students and teachers who go on the yatra will also give their suggestions to remove their shortcomings. He said that they should keep themselves informed about the present status of the students who have taken part in the yatra earlier.

Before the students leave for the yatra, they should be given information about the institutions which they would be visiting during the yatra. Gupta told the students to resolve on the birth anniversary of former President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam today to perform in such a manner that people remember them just like Dr. Kalam is remembered.

He said that this is not the conclusion of the Yatra, it is the beginning. Director General of Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology Dr. Navin Chandra said that such yatra are not conducted by any other state except Madhya Pradesh. He said that if they fix their goal and work will complete dedication, they will surely succeed. Dr. Chandra said that the yatra began on October 7.

Students toured scientific institutions and labs at Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Dehradun and Ahmedabad. In the meantime students got the opportunity to meet and talk with famous scientists. So far over six thousand students have already taken part in the Vigyan Manthan Yatra.

Students including Sejal Agrawal from Class VIII, Disha Chopra from Class IX, Ojas Vyas from Class X, Ku.Sapna Bilaiya from Class XI and Meghna Parihar from Class XII gave information about the institutions visited and the lessons learnt from the tour. Students and their guardians were present on the occasion.